This is for the LOVERS in Nairobi: This HILARIOUS VIDEO has taken internet by storm

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:45

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, worry not because this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.

The way this guy prepares the avocado will leave you in stitches.

His attention to detail and passion with which he does it will give you a good laugh.


They say laughter is the only medicine without side effects and this video will give you a good dose.

Enjoy.

The LINK>>>>


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno