This is exactly why SK MACHARIA is bitter with KIBAKI for stealing RAILA’s victory in 2007

Thursday January 5, 2017 - Royal Media Services (RMS) owner, SK Macharia, caused a storm in Parliament on Tuesday and raised political temperatures in the country ahead of the August General Election when he sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2007 General Election but his victory was stolen by former President Mwai Kibaki.





Macharia’s claims have earned him praise and condemnation in equal measure, with leaders from Central Kenya accusing him of colluding with Raila to set up the country for another round of violence after August polls.





But why is...



