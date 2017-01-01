This is exactly what killed MARK TOO! Is this not another suspect case of political assassination?

Sunday January 1, 2017 – A sad cloud engulfed residents of Eldoret following the death of former nominated MP, Mark Too.





Too served in the Moi era and was nicknamed Bwana Dawa.





He served as a political mentor to many leaders and most recall his humor from his hey days in leadership.





According to his doctor, Dr Ahmed Farajdied, Mark died due to complications of food poisoning.





Faraj said that his patient had been unwell since Sunday, December 25, and had sought treatment at St Luke’s Orthopaedics and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret.





“He was...



