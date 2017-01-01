This is exactly how UHURU rigged RAILA’s win in 2013 - OLOO releases Jubilee’s secret files

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Just hours after ditching Jubilee Party for ODM, former Secretary General of the defunct TNA party, Onyango Oloo, has made good his threat to expose how President Uhuru Kenyatta rigged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2013 General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, Oloo for the first time revealed that Uhuru did not win the 2013 polls, he was defeated by Raila Odinga but stole his victory.





Onyango noted that Raila Odinga won the..



