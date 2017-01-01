This is CAROLINE MUTOKO’s message to UHURU everybody is talking about! 2017 game is over

Friday January 20, 2017 - Former Kiss 100 radio presenter, Caroline Mutoko, has posted a video clip advising President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to deal with CORD leader, Raila Odinga, once and for all.





Although she admitted that she feared releasing the video clip, Mutoko said she put it up anyway after renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, advised her.





In the video that was recorded when CORD leaders were demonstrating against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mutoko sharply criticized Kenyatta for apparently throwing jabs at CORD leader, Raila Odinga, instead of making solid decisions and policies that would change the country.





The former radio queen accused Uhuru of allowing the former Prime Minister to dictate how his political narrative progresses, highlighting that Kenyans have not heard the President’s voice.





“The worst thing you can do as Uhuru Kenyatta is...



