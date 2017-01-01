This HILARIOUS VIDEO will leave you in stitches - Don’t watch it in the office please.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:06

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, then this hilarious clip will put a smile on your face.

This young girl was asked to name the capital city of Somalia and her response is just out of this world.

After hesitating for a while, she said with certainty that the Capital of City of the horn of Africa country is …. Al-Shabaab

How she could confuse, Al Shabaab, the militant group that has been wrecking havoc in the region for Mogadishu is just crazy.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno