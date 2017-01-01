This HILARIOUS VIDEO will leave you in stitches - Don’t watch it in the office please.

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, then this hilarious clip will put a smile on your face.





This young girl was asked to name the capital city of Somalia and her response is just out of this world.





After hesitating for a while, she said with certainty that the Capital of City of the horn of Africa country is …. Al-Shabaab





How she could confuse, Al Shabaab, the militant group that has been wrecking havoc in the region for Mogadishu is just crazy.





Watch the video below.



