This HILARIOUS VIDEO will leave you in stitches - Don’t watch it in the office please.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:06
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, then this hilarious clip will put a smile on your face.
This young girl was asked to name the capital city of Somalia and her response is just out of this world.
After hesitating for a while, she said with certainty that the Capital of City of the horn of Africa country is …. Al-Shabaab
How she could confuse, Al Shabaab, the militant group that has been wrecking havoc in the region for Mogadishu is just crazy.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.