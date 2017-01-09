This hilarious #UhuruChallenge memes will put a smile on your face! STRESS REMOVER

Monday, January 9, 2017 - Kenyans are known to be creative and over the weekend they went ham on President Uhuru using the #UhuruChallenge and some of the memes will leave you in stitches.


This trending topic came about after President Uhuru commissioned a footbridge in Mombasa and Kenyans took to social media to ‘commission’ and ‘launch’ different things.

