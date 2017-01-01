This guy went to Korogocho slums and there’s nothing to smile about (See disturbing PHOTOs)

Someone just inboxed me asking why I like bashing the government of the day; I tried explaining myself, and I just hope he understood.



However for the wider aud ience, just like you, I was born and brought up with many other ambitious young citizens of this nation, under what I always call manipulated poverty in Korogocho slums.



Again, like many, we were happy kids - because with little exposure, we always thought the entire country was a slum. A few of us made it while many ended up like the pictured boys; THESE ARE PEOPLE I KNOW VERY WELL. Anything to smile about? [Sigh]





See photos in the next page



