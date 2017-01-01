This guy and his S3XY LOVER pulled off a heart-stopping stunt on a live show (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:45

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Just when you think you have seen it all, you come across this hair-raising performance.

This couple left the judges and the audience with hearts in their mouths with this daring performance during a talent show that was broadcast live.


This is not for the faint hearted and the brave lady’s trust in the guy is impressive.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno