This freak accident shows you how seat belts save lives during a collision (VIDEO)

Friday, January 20, 2017 - This accident involving a truck and school bus was caught on camera.





Truck driver slams into a school bus and the moment of impact led to one passenger being thrown across the bus.





Seatbelts save lives because they stop a person from being ejected from the car and they spread the impact force over a greater area of the body.





If the girl who was thrown across the bus had a seat belt on, then things could have been different.





Watch the video below.



