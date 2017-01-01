This drone ambulance could be the difference between life and death (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - Over 1,000 people die every year waiting for emergency help and this drone ambulance could be the difference between life and death.





By avoiding traffic and its ability to land anywhere with a paramedic on board it can bring help on time.





The revolutionary drone uses internal rotors to keep itself aloft and can zoom along at 185 km/ hr. It can be remotely piloted or set to fly autonomously.





It also has an advantage over helicopters as its internal blades make it safer to fly between buildings and beneath power lines.





Watch the video below.



