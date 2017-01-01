This crazy Matatu driver could have caused a freak accident along Thika Road Oh! God!

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Reckless driving is the main cause of road accidents in Kenya and this video is just a tip of the iceberg of how careless some drivers can be.





This idiot was caught on camera driving on the wrong side along Thika Superhighway headed to Nairobi.





If the oncoming drivers weren’t cautious and ducked in time, this could have ended badly.





The National Transport Service Authority (NTSA) officers should track this miscreant and make sure he/ she faces the full force of the law because this is nothing short of attempted murder by dangerous driving.





Watch the video below.



