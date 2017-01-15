This beautiful LADY was battered to death by her abusive husband (PHOTO)

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - This beautiful lady’s life was cut short early last year at the hands of a violent husband who made her a punching bag.





The lady’s mother, Connie Mburu, has taken to Facebook to warn ladies in abusive marriages or toxic relationships to run while they can before they end up in body bags like her daughter.





She has also started a support group to deal with domestic violence.





