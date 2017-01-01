This awesome airbag jackets for bikers can save so many lives (watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:16

Thursday, January 12, 2017 – With an alarming increase in accidents involving motorbike users, this airbag jacket that opens during a collision or fall has come handy.

The airbag is lightweight hence very convenient. It can inflate in 0.1 sec and offers overall protection - thorax, back, neck and pelvis.

This should be a must for everyone who loves riding, especially if you use it like your main means of transportation.


Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

