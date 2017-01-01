This amazing technique could re-grow damaged teeth naturally (Watch VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - Scientists have figured out a way to naturally re-grow damaged teeth in a breakthrough research that could significantly reduce the need for fillings.





Researchers at King’s College London (KCL) discovered that a drug designed to treat Alzheimer’s disease was able to stimulate the tooth to create new dentine capable of filling in large cavities.





While teeth can already cope with small areas of damage using the same process, a dentist must insert artificial cements or the tooth will be lost.





Watch the video below.



