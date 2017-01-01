Thirsty Tanzanian men salivate like mad dogs after VERA showed them her goodies (VIDEO)

Friday, 06 January 2017 - City socialite, Vera Sidika, was among the A-List East African celebrities who headlined Wasafi Beach Party hosted by Diamond and his Wasafi Crew in Tanzania.





The well endowed socialite left men begging for more after she wore a see through attire that left her goodies well exposed for all to see.





She moved on stage displaying her curves and big derriere, prompting thirsty Tanzanian men to scream like mad dogs.





Watch video.



