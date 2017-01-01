Things are getting tough! See the number of employees that AIRTEL has fired.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:54
Monday, 16 January 2017 - Airtel Kenya has fired half of its employees as it struggles to stay afloat in the highly competitive market.
The company announced on Thursday that half of its staff will be sacked after they were given a one month notice.
A redundancy letter was sent to the employees who are targeted in the massive lay-off.
The targeted employees will...
