Things are bad for UHURU as MERU rejects him and say they want RAILA ODINGA (VIDEO).

Sunday January 22, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the expansive Meru and Laikipia Counties on Saturday where he mobilized residents to register as voters ahead of forthcoming General Elections.





Uhuru who was accompanied by Meru Senator, Kiraitu Murungi, toured Kaaga, Maua town and Meru town where he urged residents to arm themselves with their voters’ cards.





But as Uhuru traversed Meru County and Isiolo, a video shared and circulated on social media shows a group of youth dressed in Jubilee Party-branded T-shirts booing and heckling the speakers before removing them and subsequently burning them.





A source said the...



