These idiots trying to show off but fail miserably will crack you (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:37
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - A treadmill is a common exercise equipment that can help you burn calories and live a longer, healthier life but if not handled properly, it can embarrass you badly.
This video compilation of treadmill fails shows why this equipment can be dangerous.
If you need a good laugh, this video will leave you in stitches.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.