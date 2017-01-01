These firefighters pulled off dramatic rescue of family trapped in truck in floodwater! VIDEO

These firefighters pulled off dramatic rescue of family trapped in truck in floodwater! VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 15:41
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - These heroic firefighters rescued a family of four stranded in a pickup truck that got caught in raging floods.
The vehicle was swept away by the floods and the two little kids and parents were trapped until the firefighters came to their rescue.
This is stuff you’d expect from movies but it happened and these incredible firefighters have warmed hearts of people world over.
Watch the dramatic rescue below.
