These daredevils pulling off an insane stunt will leave your jaws on the floor (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 04:35

Monday, January 16, 2017 - Just when you thought you have seen it all, you come across these crazy daredevils with this insane stunt.

From the video, a Toyota land cruiser is lifted on two wheels before five people hop out of the car and start changing the tires.

This is apparently common in Saudi Arabia and it’s known as hagwalah

This could be the most amazing or dumbest thing you see today. 

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno