There will be no election in August - RAILA ODINGA’s CORD declares after this happened

Saturday January 22, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD has once again threatened to boycott the 2017 General Elections.





This follows rumours of an alleged scheme by Jubilee to rig the elections through double registration after it emerged that both former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka among other Kenyans share their ID numbers with others.





Speaking yesterday, CORD politicians, led by...



