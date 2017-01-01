The trains your kids/ grandkids will be paying for in taxes forever being tested (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 – The construction of the first phase of the much talked about Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is almost complete.





The Government promised that the first train will leave Mombasa on June 1st 2017 and they seem to be on course.





The mega project is reported to cost a whooping Ksh 380bn with China Exim Bank providing 90% of the financing while the remaining 10% is being contributed by the Kenyan Government.





This video shows the train being tested and Kenyans have unanimously agreed that the Chinese have played us big time.





Watch the video below.



