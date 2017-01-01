The S3XY KIKUYU LADY who is making men in Nakuru camp in night clubs (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 - Meet Fleshia Muthoni who has been nick-named The Real Nax Vegas Queen , a gorgeous lady who has been hyping events in popular entertainment joints in Nakuru.





Her smashing hot figure makes male revellers camp in night clubs.





She is one of the fastest rising socialites from Nakuru who might soon take over the local showbiz industry.





She just needs serious marketing and that’s it.





See photos of Fleshia Muthoni a.k.a The Real Nax Vegas Queen in the next page.



