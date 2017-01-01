The lavish lifestyle of ISAAC RUTO, See where his private chopper lands (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Videos 15:15
Sunday, 01 January 2017 - Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, had an in depth interview with Citizen TV where he gave Kenyans a sneak preview of his private life.
The no nonsense Governor showed off his expansive home in Chepalungu where he has set aside a small piece of land for his private chopper.
Ruto is also a serious farmer who keeps hybrid livestock.
Watch this in depth interview Ruto had with Citizen TV and see how the man lives like a king.
