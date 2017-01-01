The lavish lifestyle of ISAAC RUTO, See where his private chopper lands (VIDEO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 15:15

Sunday, 01 January 2017 - Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, had an in depth interview with Citizen TV where he gave Kenyans a sneak preview of his private life.

The no nonsense Governor showed off his expansive home in Chepalungu where he has set aside a small piece of land for his private chopper.


Ruto is also a serious farmer who keeps hybrid livestock.

Watch this in depth interview Ruto had with Citizen TV and see how the man lives like a king.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno