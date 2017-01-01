The KISIIs have spoken-check out the song they have composed for RAILA ODINGA (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 07:09
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - Raila Odinga appears to be the preferred presidential candidate for the Abagusii if this song endorsing the former Prime Minister is anything to go by.
Mr. Odinga will take a fourth stab at the Presidency should he be given the nod by the opposition to take on incumbent President Uhuru in the August 8th General Elections.
Using ‘Obokano’, a popular stringed musical instrument among the Abagusii, the singer highlights the qualities of the CORD leader that will make him a great Kenyan President and urged the community to vote for him to the last man.
Check out the song below.
