The KISII community tells RAILA to keep off their son or they don’t vote from him in 2017.

Monday January 23, 2017 - Members of the Kisii Community have warned CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and told him to avoid speaking ill against Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi.





Last week while speaking in Busia County, Raila said Matiangi should be investigated over how students performed in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.





But speaking during the opening of a new administration block at Mwongori Secondary School in his constituency on Friday Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi, warned Raila Odinga against criticising Matiangi.





Momanyi said since...



