The KISII community distances themselves from RAILA’s NASA! We were not represented.

Thursday January 12, 2017 - Kisii community leaders have distanced themselves from the National Super Alliance (NASA) saying the community was not represented during the opposition meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday .





The leaders, who were addressing journalists in Kisii town, said the Bomas event was planned in such a way that no Gusii leader would speak while Luos, Luhyas, Coast and Kamba leaders took the centre stage.





“We were not represented at the Bomas of Kenya and that is why we disassociate ourselves with...



