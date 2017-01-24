The awkward moment between MELANIA and TRUMP that has got the world talking.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - This moment was witnessed during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45 POTUS on Monday.





Trump can be seen turning towards his wife who smiles and claps while acknowledging the new US President.





However, seconds after Trump turns away, she frowns while looking down like she was forced to smile.





Speculation is rife that there could be something wrong between them prompting the save Melania hashtag.





Prior to this moment, while being ushered to the Obamas to the White House, Trump got out of the car and proceeded to climb stairs leaving Melania behind.





Watch the video below that has gone viral.







