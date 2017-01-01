The aging woman veteran politician JACKSON KOBIR dumped for a “Gachungwa” (PHOTOs).

Monday, 09 January 2017 - Veteran Kanu politician, Jackson Kobir, has dumped his aging wife after 51 years of marriage and settled for a 40 year old woman.





The 86 year old politician alleged that he decided to divorce his wife, Josephine, because she has become cruel.





Kobir dumped 68 year old Josephine like rotten cabbage and wedded 40 year old Yunita in an invite only wedding held two weeks ago.





The divorce case between Kobir and Josephine is still in court although the old mzee has already moved on.





See photos of Kobir ex-wife, Josephine, in the next page.



