The 2017 game is over as RAILA ODINGA reveals what NIS is doing in Uganda and Ethiopia.Politics 16:23
Tuesday January 24, 2017 - Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed what the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is doing secretly with an intention of rigging the August 8th General Election in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
In a statement to the press on Tuesday, Raila said NIS officers are taking BVR kits across our borders into Uganda and Ethiopia and assisting citizens of the two countries to register to vote in a Kenyan election process.
“We have credible information that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is..
