The 2017 game is over as RAILA ODINGA reveals what NIS is doing in Uganda and Ethiopia.

Tuesday January 24, 2017 - Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed what the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is doing secretly with an intention of rigging the August 8 th General Election in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In a statement to the press on Tuesday , Raila said NIS officers are taking BVR kits across our borders into Uganda and Ethiopia and assisting citizens of the two countries to register to vote in a Kenyan election process.





“We have credible information that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is..



