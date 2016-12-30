Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Teaching Vacancies for January 2017



Brookhurst International School is a Christian co-educational institution for students aged 10-19 years. Our curriculum affords students a chance to gain access to leading universities nationally and worldwide by offering British National Curriculum (BNC).





The school is located in Kiserian, Kajiado district 20 kilometers from the Nairobi in a serene environment suitable for learning.





Our driving force which also defines our purpose is to make a positive contribution to the world that we live in by empowering our students with skills and abilities to be the leaders and guardians of tomorrow’s world.





At the center of our school philosophy and approach is the pursuit of academic excellence and imparting of essential life transformative skills to our students.



Teachers required

1. Music teacher with art subjects combination

2. Physical education and Mathematic or Business education teacher

3. Intern teacher for fine art

4. Intern teacher for physical education

Key qualifications for teachers

A first degree in education or relevant field

Teaching experience of not less than five years in IGCSE system of education

Experience in teaching British National Curriculum is a must

Values required

Commitment and passion to work with children and positively transform their lives

Must be a Christian with a testimony

Send three page cvs and no other attachments.





For the applicants, state your subject combination as reference.



jobs@brookhurstschool.or.ke 30th December 2016. Send CV30th December 2016.





If you do not hear from us by 5th January 2016 consider yourself unsuccessful this time round.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.