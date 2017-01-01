Teachers, HR Assistant and Matron Jobs in Kenya

A reputable private institution is seeking experienced and competent individuals to fill the following positions:

(a) Music teacher : The applicant should at least be a diploma holder with competence in piano and one other instrument.





(b) Humanity teachers: Applicants should be well versed in History, Geography, Kiswahili, CRE, Business studies, Agriculture and I.T.





(c) Science teachers: Applicants should be well versed in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Biology.





(d) Primary school teachers (All subjects)





(e) Human Resource Assistant: Candidates should have a diploma in HR and at least six years experience.





(f) Matron: Applicants should have at least five years experience in an involving environment.

NB: Individuals who have left the T.S.C with a clean record have an added advantage.

Applications should not be sent later than 3 February 2017.

Apply in confidence to:

N.E.S.