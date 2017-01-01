S£XY RAY C stuns East African men with her new smashing hot figure (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, 04 January 2017 - Tanzanian singer, Ray C, who was reduced to a shadow of her former self after engaging in hard drugs, seems to be getting her s3xy body back.





She has lost alot of weight (from 70 to 45 ) after starting an intense work-out and proper dieting.





The fading singer shared mouth-watering photos on social media that left her fans showering her with praises on her new gorgeous body.





Before losing weight, Ray C looked like a sack of potatoes.





