S£XY LADY beaten like a dog by her husband on Christmas accusing him of sleeping with a 16 yr old (PHOTOs).

He also stabbed the said boy with a machete don’t knw d boy’s where about now…after beating me up for a sin I didn’t commit he locked me up and held me hostage seizing my phone for 2 days. .nobody knw wat was happening to me I collapsed honestly I taught I would never survive this..I just kept pleading with him each passing day to pls tk me to the hospital before I die he refused telling me that he wanted to render me useless I jst kept crying until I told him to tk me to a pastor that was when he pushed me into his car n drove me to a place it was there that I pleaded with d prophetess to help me ..the prophetess on seeing my condition then adviced him to take me to d hospital for immediate treatment that was how I was taken to d hospital on getting there I pleaded with d doctor to use her phone to call my sister who in turn informed my mum and they started rushing to the hospital. .at d hospital immediately he sensed that I might have reached my family he started dragging me,removed d drip from my hand I was crying out for help immediately my mum entered d hospital he ran away ..at the moment I am in my mums place with my 3 kids. ..2 boys and a 3months old baby girl…d matter was charged to court and he was granted bail of 250,000naira…why I am left to wallow in pains for no offense I committed all because I married a heartless man and was enduring all these because of my kids and the society who kept telling me to forgive that he is my husband and he would change ….look at my life now!how I wish I left this marriage since!Happy new year everyone!”