S£XY Citizen TV LADY cheating on her husband! See PHOTOs of the Ben 10 chewing her.

Tuesday, 17 January 2017 - S3xy Citizen TV’s Sakata Judge Joan, is cheating on her husband with a “Ben 10”.





For those who don’t know, Judge Joan is married with 3 kids but she can’t hold her thirst for s3x.





According to snoops, she is being chewed by Adrian Kiboi, a social media consultant who also handles her various social media pages.





They are always together in the gym, vacations, night clubs and nature walks.





A lady close to Judge Joan wrote to us exposing the illicit affair between her and Andrew saying,





“ They’re always together. All the time. That lady is married with kids and a very nice husband.





I know them both… I’m a family friend and I’ve tried to…



