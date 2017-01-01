SWAZURI tells RAILA all title deeds issued by UHURU were authentic! Don’t fool Kenyans!

The Kenyan DAILY POST 00:00

..commission revoked was title deeds issued in 1977 to Golini Settlement Scheme in Kwale County.

He said the errors were discovered during a verification exercise sanctioned by Kwale Woman Representative, Zainab Chidzuga, CEC Ali Mafimbo and other county officials.


"Irregularities found included assigning adjudication rights to people outside Golini area as they did not qualify to be allocated land,” said Swazuri.

He also assured Kenyans that Uhuru has not issued any fake title deed and urged Raila and his men to grow up and stop fooling Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno