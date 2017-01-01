STRESS REMOVER! This HILARIOUS VIDEO will put a smile on your face

STRESS REMOVER! This HILARIOUS VIDEO will put a smile on your faceEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:33
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - They say laughter is the only medicine without side effects and this compilation of epic fails will give you a good dose.
While there is nothing funny about people having mishaps and probably getting hurt in the process, some of these incidents are painfully funny.
If you are not having the best of days, then this video will give a good laugh.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.