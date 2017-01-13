STRESS REMOVER: This compilation of epic fails will leave in stitches (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 14:11
Friday, January 13, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days then this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.
While some of these people sustained serious injuries like the poor guy who landed on his neck, the way their friends respond is hilarious.
They say laughter is the only medicine without side effects and this epic fails will give you a good dose.
Enjoy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.