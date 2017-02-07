Store Keeper Vacancy in Kenya

Our client, a leader in the Agricultural sector in Africa whose prime focus is on serving the agricultural sector with mechanical and chemical products is looking to fill the position of a Store Keeper for their office based in Naivasha, Kenya.





Key Responsibilities:





· Receive and inspect items’ quality and quantity against freight documents & purchasing orders.

· Store received goods in storerooms according to the prescribed & applied inventory system standards.

· Transfer spare parts and other items to other branches and warehouses upon their requests.

· Make relevant entries on computerized inventory system accompanying all stock entry & exit operations.

· Properly wrap and pack all outgoing goods and release them along with all required documents.

· Prepare invoices, packing lists and any other freight documents.

· Conduct regular physical inventory checks to the warehouse.

· Properly maintain all stock and other apparatuses.

· Maintain safety applications as well as cleanliness and neatness of the work area(s).

Qualifications:

· Must have a bachelor’s degree in purchasing and supplies.

· Minimum 5 years’ work experience.

· Must have excellent knowledge in Excel.

· Experience working in a fast paced office environment required.

· Strong quantitative and analytical problem solving skills.

· Must have proven ability to work independently.

Monthly gross salary: Ksh. 80,000 – 100,000/= (Approx. 800 – 1,000 USD) depending on skills and experience

Deadline: 07th February 2017

Applications:

To apply, please follow the link:

http://bit.ly/2j9d7gW

