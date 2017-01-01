Stop fooling us that RAILA won! MIGUNA reveals what SK MACHARIA told RAILA in 2007

Thursday January 5, 2017 - Former Advisor to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, Miguna Miguna, who is also an aspiring Governor of Nairobi County, has accused Royal Media Services (RMS) owner, SK Macharia, of being hypocritical on who between former President Mwai Kibaki and Raila won the 2007 General Elections.





This is after he confessed before the Senate’s Legal Committee that Raila won the 2007 elections but was rigged by Mwai Kibaki.





However, trough social media, Miguna, who was with Raila then, blasted Macharia, saying the media mogul informed Raila that Kibaki had won the elections.





At first, Miguna noted, Macharia said Raila had won the elections but after he was prevailed upon by....



