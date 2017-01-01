Stop dishing your “Nunu” to married men - SHIRLEY from Egerton University exposed (PHOTOs)

HOMEWRECKER❗️❗️❗️





Tell this lady to stop ruining people's home.





My marriage is going down because she has decided to open her legs to reap where she didn't sow. Mhiz layo Shirley that's her Facebook name. 0707695408 (mafisi u can call)

Have warned her severally to no avail...to the point my son has been neglected coz of her.





She's also a student at Egerton university Nakuru town campus.





I hate homewreckers.





Someone works hard to build her home and u decide to ruin it.





That kid is innocent.





Mafisi u can now call her ndio aachane na boma ya wenyewe.





See her in the next page



