Stealing is in Jubilee’s DNA! See the millions UHURU’s friend stole from RAILA’s man

...Lucy Wanjugu Kibogo, a director at Zahali Services Limited, which allegedly received some of the looted money from Kilifi County, Mungatana received money and later refused to help her when she was eventually detained.





According to Lucy, Mungatana approached her to use her company’s account to receive money from Kilifi County through Central Bank of Kenya and went missing after the deal.





However, Mungatana dismissed these claims saying he has never dealt with Lucy and neither did he receive any money that was looted from Kilifi County.





