Spoilt Generation! See what Citizen TV is allowing LADIES to do on live TV.

Thursday, 19 January 2017 - Late last year, Citizen TV launched a ratchet show dubbed, 10 over 10, which is hosted by plus size TV anchor, Willis Raburu, and petite Joey Muthengi.





The ratchet show that adds no value to the viewers targets young people especially those in college and universities.





The madness that happens in that ratchet show which is aired on Friday n ight is just too much.





Ladies dress like Koinange women and shake their assets on live TV.





Struggling Kenyan rapper, Timmy Dat, was hosted for an interview on the ratchet show late last year and this is what happened.





