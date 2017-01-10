SONKO’s adopted son, GIFT OSINYA, joins one of the best national schools in Kenya (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 - Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko’s adopted son, Gift Osinya, who survived a deadly terror attack at a church in Mombasa with his young brother Satrin, has joined the prestigious Lenana School after scoring 399 Marks in last year’s KCPE.





The philanthropic Senator took to social media and shared photos of Gift Osinya at Lenana School ready to start his secondary education.





He wished his adopted son well and further encouraged those who performed poorly in KCPE not to give up in life.





“It is also my sincere prayers to the Almighty to open ways for those who did not get an opportunity to qualify for form one admission for failure in exams as it is not failure in life.

So many wish to excel in academics but only a few achieve this kind of success do not give up in life.” He posted on his facebook page.





Here’s what Sonko said after enrolling his adopted son at Lenana School.





“I wish to take this opportunity on behalf of my lovely Wife and on my own behalf to congratulate my adopted son Gift Osinya the boy who rescued his younger brot her Satrin during terror attack in which their mother was brutally murdered.





Gift scored an A Plain in 2016 KCPE and was today officially enrolled at Lenana School in form one.





We pray that the Almighty God continue to bless him and may this be the beginning of a successful academic journey.





