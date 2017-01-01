SONKO warns UHURU against endorsing PETER KENNETH for Nairobi! We are not fools!

Friday January 13, 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has warned aspirants outside Nairobi County against vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.





Speaking during the Jubilee Party smart card launch at Kasarani Stadium on Friday, Sonko who was almost crying said no aspirant outside the County will be pushed to confuse Nairobians in the 2017 elections.





The flamboyant Senator asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto not favour a particular candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.





“Our common enemy is the opposition and we should all work towards defeating them, whether one loses or wins the nomination. So I call on our leaders to ensure no one uses their names in campaigns," said Sonko.





The comments by the Senator are seen as a dig at former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.





Kenneth who is from Murang'a County has declared interest for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.





The Kenyan DAILY POST