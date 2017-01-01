SONKO vows to ensure all KAMBAs vote for UHURU’s in August! We are not watermelons.

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has vowed to use all his financial resources to ensure the Kamba community supports President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





In an interview with a local daily on Thursday, Sonko said Kambas have been enlightened and they will never support a loser again.





The flamboyant Senator said the perception that community members are watermelons is "fake".





"We assure you of our support in the coming election," Sonko said.





Sonko also condemned the recent heckling of Deputy President William Ruto in Narok and Bomet saying it was wrong for rowdy groups to disrupt meetings by leaders.





Ruto had a rough time explaining the Jubilee Government's development record to Narok South sub county residents during his visit last Thursday.





“There is no region in this country that belongs to somebody. Everybody is free to campaign in any region he wants. Let everybody go and seek votes and respect them, do not heckle them." Sonko said.





He also asked youths to shun violence during the campaign period.





"Be polite and peaceful. It doesn't add up when you fight and get injured," Sonko said.





