SONKO/ SAKAJA warned against fighting PETER KENNETH for Nairobi Governorship

..wrong for the four who are seeking to unseat Governor Evans Kidero (ODM) to brand Peter Kenneth as an outsider because he comes from Murang’a County.





Led by Mike Sonko over the weekend, the Jubilee aspirants vowed to gang up against Kenneth.





They said they will not allow an outsider to come and overrun them in Nairobi.





They also accused him of having worked with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to have President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, jailed by the International Criminal Court (ICC).





