SONKO/ SAKAJA warned against fighting PETER KENNETH for Nairobi Governorship

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko, nominated MP, Johnson Sakaja, Dennis Waweru (Dagoretti South) and former Starehe MP, Bishop Margret Wanjiru, have been warned against fighting former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, who has declared interest in vying for the Nairobi Governorship on a Jubilee Party ticket.





Speaking yesterday, Kiharu MP, Irungu Kangata, who threw weight behind Kenneth’s gubernatorial bid, criticized the four Jubilee hopefuls for ganging up against the former Gatanga MP.





Irungu noted that it was...



