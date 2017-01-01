SONKO exposes SHEBESH’s love for S3X and how she almost ruined his marriage (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - The gloves are off and it is a bare knuckles fight in politics ahead of the August 8General Elections.





In Nairobi, Senator Mike Sonko, who has thrown his hat in the ring for the gubernatorial seat, has launched a scathing attack at Rachael Shebesh, who is perceived to be leaning towards Peter Kenneth.





The former Gatanga MP confirmed his intention to vie for the Nairobi Governor’s seat on a Jubilee ticket and his announcement has not been received well by other aspirants.





Sonko has been categorical, claiming that Kenneth is an outsider and warned the party of imposing him on Nairobians.





Sonko claims that Shebesh has done nothing since she was elected Nairobi Women Rep besides snatching other wives’ husbands.





Watch the video below.



